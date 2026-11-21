New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Two mathematicians have made competing claims to have solved the 167-year-old Riemann hypothesis, one of mathematics' most famous unsolved problems, setting up a rare contest between an AI-assisted approach and a proof developed through human mathematical reasoning.

Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic, earlier this week said that he had discovered a proof of the Riemann hypothesis with assistance from Anthropic's Claude AI model. Alessandro Maria Masullo, a researcher at Stanford University, on the same day forwarded a separate proof of the Generalised Riemann Hypothesis (GRH), which Stanford mathematician Ravi Vakil described as having been developed without AI assistance.

While Alpöge's work has cleared several important computer-based verification checks, Masullo’s proof has attracted queries from mathematicians examining the draft.

However, the problems reported by several mathematicians were also identified with them using assistance from different AI models. Vakil said the issues would need to be resolved before Masullo’s proof could be accepted.

Alpöge released a four-page note and a 14-part archive containing nearly 17.4 million lines of Lean code, a mathematical language used to formalise and verify proofs. He said the work also establishes the Generalised Riemann Hypothesis for Dirichlet L-functions.

The Riemann hypothesis was proposed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, as a mathematical theory on the pattern in which prime numbers appear. Prime numbers, such as 2, 3, 5, 7 and 11, are divisible only by themselves and 1. Riemann's hypothesis attempts to explain the pattern in which these numbers appear, through a mathematical function, namely, Riemann zeta function.

Proving the hypothesis is among seven major mathematical challenges identified by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000. However, a proposed proof must undergo at least two years of scrutiny after appearing in a qualifying peer-reviewed journal. Further, the proof should gain broad acceptance among mathematicians before the prize can be awarded.

—IANS

aar/ag