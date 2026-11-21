New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has once again refuted having any knowledge of the sandpaper plot during the 2018 South Africa tour, stating that the scandal took him to a "dark place" in the aftermath.

Lehmann, who was the Australian coach during the infamous Sandpapergate, spoke on the scandal once again after it re-emerged in the headlines following Usman Khawaja's "all of us" knew claims.

Speaking to ABC Radio before the first T20I between Australia and England on Saturday, Lehmann stressed on having no knowledge of the sandpaper plot.

"I haven't changed my views from what happened in 2018," Lehmann said as quoted by ABC Radio. "It was a dark time, and we got a lot of things wrong, but my version still stays the same. It was just a bad time. We all made mistakes."

Recently, Cameron Bancroft had claimed in his 4000-word tell-all that Lehmann was aware of the plan. "A conversation developed in the changing rooms about getting the ball to reverse swing," Bancroft wrote.

"I remember bowling coach David Saker being involved in those conversations. Coach Darren Lehmann was also present."

Bancroft had also stated that David Warner "raised the possibility of using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball" at that time. However, Lehmann said he could not remember being part of that conversation. "I can't remember being present in that conversation," he said.

"But again, it is eight and a half years ago; you'll have to ask those people. That's the issue, I have my version, and that's where I stand."

Lehmann, who resigned from his position as coach in the aftermath of that issue, claimed responsibility as a coach as he also reflected on the dark time he had to face. "With reverse swing, you throw it into the dirt, you rough up one side of the ball, you might pick at it; that's been happening for 100 years," Lehmann further said.

"In 2018, it went too far, and I'm (responsible) for that as the coach. People said I didn't lose anything. I actually lost the best job in the world, and I'm sorry for that, and I'm sorry for what happened. That's all I can say to the general public," he said.

"I went to a really dark place. I went to as dark a place as you can think about. It took me probably three to four years to actually get back to some sort of normality," he added.

Lehmann does not want to revisit that dark place as he looks to move ahead. "I'm not going back to that dark place. I'm trying to move forward. I'm not going back. There are things I remember and not remember. It is eight and a half years ago; it was a traumatic time.

"I don't want to go back to that dark place, and I hope no one does. I feel for everyone and their families."

He said he feels "empathy" towards Bancroft and all the players and staff involved.

He also criticised the general media coverage of the sandpapergate. "Some of the things that have been said are just outright hurtful to a lot of people. That's what I care about," he said.

"There are a lot of people being hurt at the moment, and I think people have forgotten about that aspect. Yes, we made mistakes, we apologise as best we can, and you try and move on.

"I'm not going back to that place … but it feels like everyone is pushing everyone to these bad places," he added.

Meanwhile, the former coach also could not recall whether there was a meeting of an individual standing up and voicing their concerns against the use of the object.

"Everyone talks about meetings at the moment; there (were) a whole heap of different meetings," he said.

"There are conversations going on and some people are privy to them, and some people are not. I'm not privy to every conversation or meeting.

"So a lot of different conversations happen all the time, different meetings, not altogether; that's how it is," he added.

--IANS

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