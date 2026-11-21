New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal on Saturday said a scientific paper exploring whether gravity could be an overlooked contributor to human ageing has been published in research reviews, describing it as a hypothesis that now requires experimental validation.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said the paper examines whether a lifetime spent in an upright position could contribute to age-related declines in blood flow to the brain and, in turn, influence broader ageing processes.

The paper proposes that because the brain sits above the heart when people stand or sit, the body must continuously work against gravity to maintain adequate cerebral blood flow.

According to the authors, this compensatory ability may weaken with age, potentially exposing regions such as the brainstem and hypothalamus to repeated reductions in blood flow over decades.

The researchers also suggest that these brain regions play a key role in regulating circulation, metabolism, body temperature, hormones and sleep, raising the possibility that gradual impairment could contribute to whole-body ageing.

However, Goyal stated that the publication does not claim gravity is the sole cause of ageing or establish the magnitude of any potential effect.

"Please note that this is a hypothesis paper. Peer review checked that the argument is strong enough to publish; only experiments can prove whether it is true or false," he wrote on X.

In addition, it also discusses factors such as exercise and sleep, both commonly associated with healthy ageing.

According to the authors, exercise may help improve blood flow to the brain, while lying down during sleep temporarily removes the challenge posed by gravity.

Goyal said experiments aimed at testing the hypothesis are already underway and invited researchers to collaborate, including on studies designed to disprove the theory.

He shared the publication after Temple – his wearable technology startup -- faced criticism from sections of the medical community over the scientific basis of some of its health-related claims.

Earlier this month, Goyal defended Temple's research and product development efforts after doctors questioned the company's assertions regarding brain blood flow and other physiological metrics.

--IANS

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