New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Australia allrounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of Western Australia’s upcoming Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania due to concussion but is expected to recover in time for the opening Test against New Zealand, scheduled to begin in Perth on December 9.

Green sustained the injury during the final ODI against England in Hobart after being struck on the helmet by a sharp delivery from fast bowler Gus Atkinson. The incident occurred while Australia chased a target of 329, with Green batting at No. 6. He was dismissed after scoring three off 10. He was replaced by Oliver Peake under the concussion substitute rule.

According to Cricinfo, Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that Green is making a good recovery and will undergo the standard concussion protocols. While the process will prevent him from featuring in Monday’s Sheffield Shield fixture, the medical team is optimistic about his availability for the first Test against New Zealand.

The setback comes at an important stage of Green’s preparations for the Test series. He had been rested from Australia’s T20I assignments against England to feature in the Sheffield Shield game and get valuable match practice ahead of the New Zealand contest.

Green’s recent injury history has also affected his bowling preparations. He has not bowled in an international match since the Test against Bangladesh in Darwin in August. A shoulder problem earlier disrupted his preparations for Australia’s tour of South Africa, forcing him to miss the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Although he returned for the three ODIs against South Africa, Green was unable to bowl. He subsequently suffered a lower abdominal strain during the third ODI in Potchefstroom, which ruled him out of the first two Tests of the series. He featured in the third Test as a specialist batter.

The allrounder also played all three ODIs against England without bowling, despite working on his bowling workload during training sessions.

Australia are expected to announce their Test squad for the New Zealand series next week, following the conclusion of the fifth round of the Sheffield Shield.

--IANS

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