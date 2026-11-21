New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the United States (US) Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the successful execution of a joint operation to dismantle a transnational drug trafficking network.

In a post on X, Shah hailed the success of Operation Monsoon Thunder, saying, “Heartiest congratulations to the NCB and the US DEA on the exemplary success of Operation Monsoon Thunder, jointly launched to scuttle cross-border drug trafficking.”

“The arrests made and seizures effected in India and the US under this campaign stand as a testament to the power of the India-US partnership in curbing the menace of drugs,” the Home Minister added.

Reiterating the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance approach against narcotics, Shah said, “Under the leadership of PM Modi Ji, we are firmly committed to ensuring that neither a gram of narcotics enters India nor leaves for other countries.”

The NCB on Friday said that, in coordination with the US DEA, it had busted the Indian module of an organised transnational drug trafficking network involved in shipping psychotropic substances and opioid/non-prescription medicines to customers across the United States.

As part of the operation, six people were arrested in India following raids conducted between November 4 and 13 in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow. Investigators found that the network had allegedly handled nearly 3,000 parcels containing around five lakh tablets between June 2022 and November 2026.

The probe led to the identification of live consignments containing over 1,500 tablets destined for the US.

Acting on intelligence shared by the NCB, the DEA intercepted and seized two shipments. The agency has also shared customer databases containing details of more than 59,000 individuals with US authorities to aid further investigations.

According to the NCB, the network used digital platforms such as Telegram, Skype and WhatsApp to receive orders, while payments were routed through platforms including Venmo, UPI, bank accounts and cryptocurrency.

Investigators are also examining suspected hawala links and tracing the financial proceeds of the alleged trafficking operation.

Authorities in both countries are continuing efforts to identify the network's international supply chain, procurement channels and all individuals involved in the operation.

--IANS

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