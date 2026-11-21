Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his contribution to the state's development, saying that Bihar had found a new sense of hope and confidence through good governance under his leadership.

Addressing a large public gathering in Vaishali, PM Modi said that around three decades ago, Bihar had chosen a new path of hope and trust after enduring years of hardship.

"Under the leadership of respected Nitish ji, Bihar found a new assurance in the form of good governance. He served the state as Chief Minister for many years. Now, with his blessings, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and his entire team are carrying forward this mission," the Prime Minister said.

He added that development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees had been inaugurated and their foundation stones laid during the event.

Referring to the newly inaugurated six-lane cable-stayed bridge over the Ganga, connecting Kachchi Dargah and Bidupur, PM Modi said naming it 'Nitish Setu' was a tribute to Nitish Kumar's years of service to Bihar.

He added that the bridge would reduce travel distance and difficulties between Patna and Vaishali, making it easier for farmers to transport crops, fruits, vegetables, milk and curd to larger markets.

It would also benefit students travelling for education and elderly people seeking medical treatment, he said.

Recalling former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, PM Modi said he was confident that wherever his friend might be, he would be showering flowers on them as his dreams for Bihar were being realised.

The Prime Minister added that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had followed the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in its development journey.

He said that Vaishali, regarded as a historic land of democracy, had been chosen for the programme as the NDA government completed one year of its current term in Bihar.

"I bow to the soil of Vaishali and Bihar," the Prime Minister said, extending greetings to NDA constituents, party workers and the people of the state.

Highlighting infrastructure development, PM Modi added that a network of modern roads was being developed rapidly across Bihar.

He referred to the inauguration of the six-lane Aurangabad-Chordaha highway and other road projects.

He also highlighted initiatives in the energy and urban development sectors, including the Buxar Thermal Power Plant and the solar power project at Phulwaria Dam.

Recalling the period when electricity had not reached thousands of villages, PM Modi said Bihar was now emerging as an important power-generation hub.

The Prime Minister also flagged off 100 modern e-buses to improve urban transport and referred to the distribution of house keys to 26,900 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore across Bihar, covering roads, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, health and transport.

These include national highway projects, power infrastructure, urban water supply and sewerage schemes, and initiatives in education and healthcare.

An industrial park and corridor in the Jafarpatti area in Vaishali are also among the initiatives linked to the state's industrial development plans.

Congratulating the people of Bihar on the development initiatives, PM Modi urged NDA constituents to work together continuously to build a capable, prosperous and self-reliant state.

"Now, we must neither stop nor tire," he said.

--IANS

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