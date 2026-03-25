Two killed as bus carrying 25 overturns in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) At least two people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries after a bus carrying around 25 passengers overturned in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services confirmed the fatalities, while multiple rescue teams were rushed to the spot to assist those trapped in the bus.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. near Jhandewalan Metro Station when the bus, which was travelling from Jaipur in Rajasthan towards Delhi, reportedly lost control and overturned under the metro line.

Eyewitnesses recounted that two children and a woman were trapped beneath the overturned vehicle immediately after the crash. They were later rescued by emergency responders and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Several other passengers who sustained injuries in the accident were also admitted to hospitals, where they are currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

Visuals from the scene showed extensive damage to the bus, with shattered glass, broken seats and detached wheels scattered around the overturned vehicle. Fire officials said that at least two fire tenders were deployed to carry out rescue operations, which began soon after the incident was reported.

Soon after receiving information, teams from the police and fire brigade reached the site and launched a coordinated rescue operation.

A crane was later used to lift the overturned bus, allowing rescuers to check for any remaining trapped passengers.

Authorities said that the injured were immediately transported to hospitals, and the families of both the deceased and the injured have been informed about the incident.

Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding may have led to the accident. Officials said the driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle while passing under the metro corridor in Karol Bagh, causing the bus to overturn.

Police further said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination, after which they will be handed over to their respective families.

--IANS

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