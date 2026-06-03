'It was tough to stay focused until the end': Mensik saves 7 match points for first major SF at Roland Garros

Paris, June 3 (IANS) Jakub Mensik held his nerve to convert the seventh match point to overcome Brazil's Joao Fonseca 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(3) and sealed his first major semi-final at Roland Garros.

The match was the youngest men's Paris quarterfinals since Nadal defeated Djokovic in 2006. Moreover, the 20-year-old Mensik became the first man born in 2004 or later to reach the last four of a major tournament.

The contest marked a significant milestone for both players, who were competing in their first major quarter-final. Yet it was Mensik who rose to the occasion and became the first Czech man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal in almost a decade, since top 10 mainstay and 2010 Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych reached the last of his major semifinals at Wimbledon in 2017.

Fonseca sprayed three forehand errors in the fifth game to surrender an early break, while Mensik relied on his booming serve and disciplined baseline patterns to frustrate his opponent and establish a one-set advantage, ATP reports.

“We started a little bit nervous, then at the end of the match, there were some incredible shots,” Mensik said in his on-court interview. “I’m super happy that I came back. In the third set, I was a couple of breaks down, so I’m happy I managed to stay focused and keep fighting until the end.”

Mensik, who had also come through two five-setters en route to the last eight, maintained his authority in the second set, where he repeatedly moved forward to disrupt Fonseca's rhythm. The Czech showcased exquisite touch at the net, producing a string of deft drop volleys that left Fonseca with little answer.

After not facing a breakpoint across the first two sets, Mensik trailed 5-3 in the third and also saved a set point at 5-4. He quickly regained his footing, and, although he failed to convert six match points in the 12th game of the set on Fonseca's serve, he made a dramatic return to clinch the tie-break and secure victory under a closed roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"The last game and the tiebreak were some of my best performances so far," Mensik said. "It was really tough to stay focused until the end. I'm happy I managed to come back in the tiebreak and still move my game a little forward."

After a thrilling win over Fonseca, the Czech player set a date with No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev with a spot in the Roland-Garros final at stake.

Zverev will take a 1-0 head-to-head lead into the semifinal against Mensik, following a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3 win just weeks ago in Madrid.

--IANS

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