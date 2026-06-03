Ranveer Singh–Farhan Akhtar row: Producers Guild condemns artiste conduct that causes financial losses to producers

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) The Producers Guild of India has taken cognizance of actor Ranveer Singh’s exit from ‘Don 3’, and the controversy surrounding it.

On Wednesday, the body, spearheaded by Shibasish Sarkar , took to its official X, formerly Twitter, handle, and shared a statement, condemning the artistes’ conduct which has far-reaching consequences and undermines the spirit of trust, professionalism, and mutual respect.

They wrote, “There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians, reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour. We, the Producers Guild of India, have also received formal complaints from our members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited regarding these issues coming up just days before the commencement of principal photography.. No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry”.

The statement further read, “Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism, and mutual respect on which the film industry is built. These instances have caused significant reputational damage, adverse impact on credibility and brand value of the films concerned and jeopardised the livelihoods of hundreds of technicians and crew members who defend on these projects”.

The body also called for amicable resolution of disputes between all the parties involved, as it stated, “We would also like to state in no uncertain terms that the Guild always stands for a free and fair business environment without encouraging any encumbrances or disruptions to the process of content production. Any position to the contrary is not ethical and harms the collaborative spirit of our film making community. We urge all parties to resolve their disputes amicably and we will strive to protect the fraternity's interests”.

Earlier, the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) announced a non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer Singh. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had complained to FWICE saying they have faced a loss of approximately Rs 45 crore towards the pre-production of ‘Don 3’.

--IANS

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