June 03, 2026 1:09 PM हिंदी

Jason Sudeikis: 'I like being in relation to people'

Jason Sudeikis: 'I like being in relation to people'

Los Angeles, June 3 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Jason Sudeikis says he finds the idea of dating "daunting and overwhelming", particularly because he needs to consider the needs of his children.

The 50-year-old actor split from fiancee Olivia Wilde in 2020 after a seven-year engagement, He also has son Otis, 12, and daughter Daisy, nine, with his former partner, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Sudeikis was asked if he was a "single man" and, after confirming he is, added: “I like being in relation to people.

“I'm not at a point in my life where, you know, where it feels good or fulfilling to date numerous people all at once. Yeah, that feels daunting and overwhelming, especially with being a parent.”

Sudeikis knows any potential new partner will always come second to his children.

He said: “There's also a new thing of anybody I'm dating that they are never number one on the call sheet, as the showbiz saying would go, like the kids are.

“Even probably more so than myself. And so then there's that little bit as you get older, you're like, ‘Oh God, I got to make sure my cup's full in order for other people to get the overflow.’ ”

The Horrible Bosses actor is open to settling down and having more children in the future.

Asked if he wants more kids, he replied: “I would if, yeah, if I fell in love."

The actor, who dated Keeley Hazel from 2021 to 2022 and was romantically linked with Elsie Hewitt in 2024 said he didn't fully understand the reasons for their break-up but hoped to be able to process it as time went by.

He told GQ in 2021: "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.

"That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

--IANS

dc/

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