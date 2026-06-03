June 03, 2026 1:08 PM हिंदी

India's diversity hiring up 21 pc in May: Report

India's diversity hiring up 21 pc in May: Report

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) India’s diversity hiring grew 21 per cent year-on-year in May 2026, reflecting sustained employer commitment to inclusive workforce strategies, a report said on Wednesday.

The overall white-collar hiring moderated in May 2026, easing 4 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent sequentially, the report from jobs platform foundit said.

Women accounted for 56 per cent of all diversity-focused recruitment, while persons with disabilities (PwD) representation tripled over two years, growing to 12 per cent.

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) focused hiring -- which includes LGBTQIA+ and neurodiverse talent -- has expanded to nearly a third of all diversity hires.

D&I-focused hiring has expanded to 32 per cent, particularly within IT and consulting organisations that have adopted broader inclusion frameworks.

“While overall hiring has grown more selective, organisations continue to invest in talent areas that support long-term business resilience,” said Tarun Sinha, CEO, foundit.

India Inc. is approaching inclusion, ess as a compliance requirement and more as a capability strategy, Sinha said, adding that the expansion of diversity hiring into leadership roles, technology functions signal a more integrated and mature approach to building future-ready workforces.

PwD hiring was driven by accessibility investments, inclusive workplace design, and ESG compliance requirements.

IT – Software & Services retained its position as the largest diversity hiring sector at 25 per cent, with 40 per cent of its diversity hires comprising LGBTQIA+ and neurodiverse talent.

BFSI recorded the highest women representation at 62 per cent of its diversity hires, followed by FMCG at 61 per cent and healthcare at 60 per cent.

PwD hiring is most concentrated in ITES or BPO (18 per cent) and manufacturing or automotive (16 per cent), while consulting & analytics expanded its diversity share from 12 per cent to 14 per cent.

Bengaluru emerged as the largest diversity hiring location in FY26, with its share rising from 15 per cent to 19 per cent, driven by technology, BFSI, and healthcare talent demand.

Hyderabad recorded the strongest growth, climbing from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, reflecting demand from GCCs, technology companies, and pharma-led enterprises.

Startups accounted for 21 per cent of diversity hiring, driven by AI, SaaS, fintech, and HR technology firms that have embedded skills-first and inclusive hiring models into their workforce strategies.

Around 18 per cent of diversity-focused hires are now at senior management and leadership level, with mid-level roles accounted for the largest share at 44 per cent.

—IANS

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