June 03, 2026 1:11 PM हिंदी

Vaani Kapoor shows how 'suffering has its benefits'

Vaani Kapoor shows how 'suffering has its benefits'

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her intense workout session on social media.

Along with the video, the actress posted a caption that read, “Turns out… suffering has benefits,” highlighting the effort behind her training and dedication to fitness. In the clip shared on Instagram, Vaani is seen working out in the gym. She performs arm and leg exercises and lifts dumbbells. The text on the video read, “Mind reset, dopamine, stronger somehow, progress, small wins.”

The 37-year-old actress often shares glimpses of her workout sessions on social media, giving an insight into her fitness routine and lifestyle.

Work-wise, Vaani made her acting debut with Yash Raj Films' romantic comedy film “Shuddh Desi Romance” in 2013. She has appeared in several Hindi movies such as "Befikre," “War,” “Raid 2,” and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.”

Recently, Vaani appeared in the music video “Aadat” with singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon. Talking about working with Honey and AP for the song, she shared, “I was instantly drawn to its vibe and energy. I have always enjoyed the music of Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon, and seeing the two of them collaborate on a track felt exciting in itself.”

Reflecting on her first experience of being part of a music video, Vaani added, “With Bhushan Kumar sir backing the song, the vision felt clear and creatively strong. This is my first time featuring in a music video with two brilliant artists, and the fun, stylish nature of the track made it an easy yes for me.”

--IANS

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