Twisha Sharma's family demands speedy CBI probe into death, fast-track trial

Bhopal, May 23 (IANS) After the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a CBI enquiry into the suspicious death of actress Twisha Sharma, her family on Saturday welcomed the decision and demanded a speedy investigation along with a fast-track trial to ensure quick justice to the young woman and her family.

Speaking to IANS, Twisha Sharma’s cousin said that action in the case had been delayed initially, but recent developments in the judiciary had raised hopes for a fair investigation.

“Overall, we feel that the action taken in the case was quite delayed. However, the judiciary has recently taken several important decisions. Permission has now been granted, and the court has also observed that the bail granted to Giribala Singh was taken in haste. I welcome this decision and hope that the CBI will investigate the matter properly and without delay,” the cousin said.

Referring to the arrest of Samarth Singh, Twisha’s husband, the family member further alleged that the accused had received support from influential people earlier.

“As everyone saw, the accused was sitting inside the court premises. But now those who were supporting him will realise that extending such support is against the law,” the relative added.

Twisha Sharma’s uncle, Lokesh Sharma, also made serious allegations against the accused family. “This is a completely criminal family, and those supporting them are also miscreants and mafia elements,” he claimed.

Twisha’s sister, Swati Sharma, urged authorities to ensure a swift probe and speedy court proceedings. “My request is that the CBI investigation should be completed as soon as possible, and the case should be put on a fast-track trial so that a quick decision can be delivered,” she said.

Saurabh Sharma, Twisha’s brother-in-law, alleged that there had been attempts to protect Samarth Singh from legal action. “For the last ten days, we have observed that Samarth, his mother, and their supporters were trying in every possible way to shield him. I was personally present in Jabalpur and saw that inside the court premises nobody was being allowed to meet him. The room was closed, and Samarth was sitting there comfortably,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Additional DCP Anil Sharma defended the police investigation and said all procedures had been followed from the beginning of the case.

“From the very first day, the police carried out all necessary procedures and made full efforts to arrest the accused. No matter who the accused is, they always try to evade the police, but they cannot stay away for long. Eventually, we arrested him yesterday,” the officer said.

--IANS

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