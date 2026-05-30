Bhopal Wolves unveil women’s squad for MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Bhopal, May 30 (IANS) Bhopal Wolves have announced the squad for the upcoming edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup. Sanskriti Gupta and Aayushi Shukla are among the prominent names in the line-up.

Bhopal Wolves’ Rupesh Kirar showed confidence in the squad and said, “We’ve put together a team that combines experience, energy and plenty of young talent. The atmosphere in the camp is very positive, and the players are eager to play an attacking and fearless brand of cricket this season. The MPL has become an excellent platform for cricketers to showcase their talent, gain confidence and make a name for themselves.”

Bhopal Wolves will start the tournament against Bundelkhand Bulls on June 4 in the afternoon game at Daly College.

The new season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup is set to kick off on June 3, with Gwalior Cheetahs facing Ujjain Falcons in the opening match of the men’s tournament. The match will be held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

MPL 2026 will be the tournament’s biggest edition to date, featuring an expanded format with 10 men’s teams and five women’s franchises.

Three new franchises have been added to the men’s competition, with Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons, and Royal Nimar Eagles joining defending champions Bhopal Leopards, alongside Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions, and Rewa Jaguars.

The women’s competition has also expanded with the addition of Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles. They will compete alongside Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the five-team tournament.

Bhopal Wolves Women’s Squad: Sanskriti Gupta, Hanshikha Kirar, Aayushi Shukla, Priyanka Koushal, Tamanna Choudhary, Vaishnavi Vyas, Vanshika Prajapati, Anshula Rao, Janhvi Rajput, Reena Yadav, Rishita Parihar, Kajal, Roshani Kumari, Anjali Patidar, Saanvi Bhawsar

--IANS

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