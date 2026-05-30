US Prez Trump’s daughter Tiffany arrives in Agra with husband during private visit to India

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos arrived in Agra on Saturday as part of a private visit to India, officials said.

The couple is expected to visit the Taj Mahal during their stay before travelling onward to Rajasthan.

According to officials and local sources, Tiffany Trump travelled to Agra via a chartered aircraft. Security arrangements were put in place by local authorities in view of the high-profile visit, although the trip has been described as a private one with no official or diplomatic engagements scheduled.

Earlier on Friday she visited Akshardham Temple, following the visit she wrote on X, "Incredible visit to Akshardham Temple".

The visit has drawn attention due to the Trump family's longstanding public interest in India and its cultural landmarks.

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, married Michael Boulos in 2022. Boulos is a business executive with ties to international business ventures and has frequently accompanied members of the Trump family at major public events.

Officials said the couple is expected to visit the iconic Taj Mahal and spend time at the UNESCO World Heritage monument before departing for Jaisalmer. Authorities in Agra have coordinated security and logistical arrangements around the visit while ensuring that tourist access to the monument remains unaffected.

Agra remains one of the most visited tourist destinations in India, attracting millions of domestic and international visitors each year. The Taj Mahal, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his Empress Mumtaz Mahal, continues to be a major attraction for foreign dignitaries, celebrities, and world leaders visiting the country.

In recent years, several prominent international figures have toured the monument during visits to India, underscoring its status as one of the world’s most recognisable heritage sites.

While no official statement has been issued regarding the purpose of Tiffany Trump’s India trip, reports indicate that the visit is personal in nature and includes stops at some of the country’s most prominent cultural and tourism destinations.

--IANS

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