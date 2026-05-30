Jennifer Lopez has ‘flirty energy’ with co-star Brett Goldstein

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez and her “Office Romance” co-star Brett Goldstein had a “flirty energy” while working together on Netflix's upcoming raunchy romcom film.

The 56-year-old actress shares a kiss with Goldstein, 45, in Netflix's film Office Romance, which sees CEO Jackie Cruz falling in love with her employee, Daniel Blanchflower, and the pair have been getting closer off-screen too, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told people.com: “Her flirty energy with Brett is genuine. She really likes him.”

However, Lopez is said to be happy to stay single for now, following her divorce from Ben Affleck, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The insider added: “Jennifer is in a great place on her own right now though and doesn't need a relationship to feel happy. She is enjoying her life as it is. She's busy with work, family and the people closest to her.

“She had a great time filming. She's excited for people to see the movie.”

The actress-singer, who shares twins Max Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz,18, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, was married to Ben Affleck from August 2022 to August 2024. Their divorce became final in 2025.

Meanwhile, Lopez recently said that although she has had many passionate smooches on the big screen, she panics when filming kissing scenes.

She told People.com: "I've been doing this a long time. I want to say that I was fine, but it's always a thing. It's like, ‘OK, I have to kiss this person that I don't know, and I'm just getting to know you.' You get a little nervous, that's all."

However, Lopez said she and her Office Romance co-star Goldstein had "great chemistry” from the second they met.

She added: "I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise, I think. I was a huge fan of his from him doing Ted Lasso’s Roy Kent. I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different."

In October 2025, Lopez declared Goldstein is the "best kisser" she's ever worked with.

--IANS

dc/