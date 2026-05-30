Karisma Kapoor on ‘Brown’: No attempt to glamorise pain or simplify human relationships

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The makers of Karisma Kapoor and Jisshu Sengupta-starrer “Brown” on Saturday unveiled the trailer of the neo-noir crime thriller set in Kolkata. The veteran actress said that throughout her career spanning over three decades he has played many strong women, but her character Rita Brown’s strength lies in her fragility and silence as much as in her courage.

Karisma said in a statement, “Rita Brown is unlike any character I’ve played before. She is flawed, vulnerable, emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient in the way she keeps moving forward despite everything life throws at her.”

What drew Karisma to "Brown"?

Karisma said it was the “emotional honesty of the writing. There’s no attempt to glamorise pain or simplify human relationships.”

She added: As an actor, that was deeply fulfilling because it pushed me to tap into emotions that are very raw and real. Over the years, I’ve played many strong women, but Rita’s strength lies in her fragility and silence as much as in her courage.”

“Living with this character stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling, and I think that’s what made the journey so personal and transformative for me.”

The series also features Surya Sharma, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios, Brown will premiere on June 5 on ZEE5.

The series is set against the haunting beauty and moral chaos of Kolkata. At its centre is Karisma’s character Rita Brown, once the city’s finest cop, now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by past. When a series of brutal murders shocks the city, beginning with the daughter of an influential businessman, Rita is reluctantly pulled back into the system.

Teaming up with a grieving junior officer, Inspector Arjun, Rita is drawn into a dark and disturbing investigation in a city that has grown more corrupt, more fractured, and far more dangerous than she remembers.

Actor Jisshu Sengupta added: “What I enjoyed about Brown is that it keeps unfolding layer by layer. There’s suspense, but there’s also a lot of emotional depth in the writing, which makes it feel more personal than just a conventional thriller.”

“As an actor, those are the worlds I have always enjoyed being part of. And of course, seeing Kolkata become such an integral part of the storytelling made it even more special for me”.

For director Abhinay Deo, “Brown” is not just a crime story, it’s an exploration of damaged individuals trying to find meaning and redemption in a broken system.

“Rita Brown is a deeply layered character, and her journey is as much internal as it is external. We wanted to create a world that feels raw, unsettling, and real, where every character operates in shades of grey. The narrative challenges perceptions of justice and morality, making it a deeply engaging experience,” Deo said.

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 said, “Brown stands apart from the conventional crime thrillers we see today as it is not driven by the mechanics of a whodunnit, but by a deep dive into its characters—their flaws, their past trauma, and the emotional baggage they carry. At its core, the series is an exploration of damaged, complex individuals who feel real and unfiltered.”

“What drew us most to Brown is its protagonist—a fiercely resilient yet deeply flawed woman, whose journey is as much about confronting her own demons as it is about solving a case. It’s a story of redemption, vulnerability, and the messy, imperfect nature of healing.”

--IANS

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