Asha Parekh reveals Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna would sneak out from 'Aan Milo Sajna' sets to meet their GFs

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, veteran star Asha Parekh shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes incident from her shooting days with superstar Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna.

Recalling the memory, she said, “Hum log shooting kar rahe the subah 7 se 2 baje tak ‘Kati Patang’ ke liye, 2 se 10 baje tak ‘Aan Milo Sajna’ ke liye. Toh yeh hota tha ki 8 bajne ke baad, usmein Vinod Khanna ji bhi the. Toh un dino mein toh mobile phones toh the nahi, landline the. Dekhu kya ho raha hai, ek jaayega bahar, matlab Rajesh Khanna bahar gaya, ab phir woh wapas aaya, phir Vinod Khanna ja raha hai.”

(We were shooting from 7 in the morning till 2 PM for Kati Patang, and from 2 PM till 10 PM for Aan Milo Sajna. What used to happen was that after 8 PM and Vinod Khanna ji was also there in those days there were no mobile phones, only landlines. So one person would step outside to check what was happening; first Rajesh Khanna would go out, then he would return, and then Vinod Khanna would go out)

She added, “Ab main baithi hui beech mein, yeh bhaiya shot khatam ho. Lekin yeh bichare do karte kya? Yeh dono ki girlfriends jo thi, woh phone karke unki aisi taisi kar rahi thi. 8 baje ke baad at least milna hona chahiye na? 10 baje packup hoga, kab ghar jayenge? Toh it was a very funny sight, yeh jab aa jaaye dono, shot ho jaaye, meri toh chhutti ho jaaye.”

(Meanwhile, I would be sitting there thinking, ‘Brother, let this shot get over!’

But what could those poor guys do? Their girlfriends would call and really give them an earful on the phone. After 8 PM, at least they were expected to meet them, right? Pack-up would happen at 10 PM, so when would they even get home? So it was a very funny sight I would just wait for both of them to come back, the shot to get done, and for me to finally get relieved and leave for the day)

Talking about ‘Aan Milo Sajna’, the movie released on December 24, 1970.

The movie was directed by Mukul Dutt and produced by Jagdish Kumar, and starred Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh and Vinod Khanna in the lead roles, with supporting performances by Nirupa Roy, Rajendra Nath and Aruna Irani.

–IANS

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