Piyush Goyal highlights ‘renewed momentum’ in India-Canada ties after visit

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday shared highlights of his visit to Canada and said that engagements reaffirmed "the renewed momentum in India-Canada relations".

In a social media post titled "Glimpses of my highly productive visit to Canada", Goyal said that the visit also reaffirmed "shared commitment to advancing mutual growth and prosperity".

The video posted by Goyal shared glimpses of his meetings with Canadian PM Mark Carney, Canada’s Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu and Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

It captured his address to the opening ministerial plenary session in Toronto and interaction with industry leaders at a reception hosted by Maninder Sidhu.

The video showed his participation in a Canada investment roundtable, engaging with representatives of regional chambers in the India‑Canada corridor, and meeting members of the Canada‑India Foundation.

He also visited the Ontario Centre of Innovation and held discussions with Indian business delegates, several CEOs and heads of business and industry chambers to explore trade and investment opportunities.

With India-Canada bilateral trade currently standing at approximately $8.5 billion, both governments remain committed to their shared and ambitious target of expanding it to $50 billion by 2030, Piyush Goyal said as he concluded a highly productive and landmark three-day visit to Canada, according to an official statement earlier this week.

The three-day visit aimed at advancing bilateral trade and economic ties between India and Canada, with a particular focus on accelerating the ongoing negotiations for the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Goyal highlighted India’s thriving startup and innovation ecosystem and outlined how Canada can partner meaningfully in these high-growth sectors. He also underlined the vast potential for bilateral cooperation in AI, cleantech, agritech, and deep-tech sectors, where both countries possess complementary strengths.

Goyal called on Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and discussed opportunities to deepen India–Ontario collaboration.

The two leaders explored avenues for cooperation across manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, clean energy, food processing, and critical minerals — sectors of strategic importance to both sides — while reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment partnerships.

—IANS

aar/ag