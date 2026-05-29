May 29, 2026 7:29 PM हिंदी

South Africans rally behind Bafana Bafana ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

South Africans rally behind Bafana Bafana ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Johannesburg, May 29 (IANS) South Africans have rallied behind their national football squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, with fans praising the blend of experience and youth assembled by Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Bafana Bafana, South Africa's men's national soccer team, is scheduled to mark its first appearance at the global showpiece this summer since hosting the tournament in 2010.

Broos unveiled his final 26-man squad on Wednesday during an event hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Residents across Gauteng Province's suburbs and townships showed optimism to the national team, despite some lively debate over specific player selections, reports Xinhua.

Many supporters noted that the squad reflects stability, discipline, and clear direction under Broos, who has guided Bafana Bafana through an encouraging resurgence.

"I think the coach is building consistency, which is crucial," said football fan Kabelo Manganyela from Soweto. "Most South Africans can now see a clear vision for the team, and that gives people hope."

Lerato Maseko, a supporter from Krugersdorp, praised the squad's unity. "The players seem united and hungry to succeed," she said. "People are starting to believe Bafana Bafana can compete with the best again."

Several fans commended Broos for maintaining faith in the core group that drove South Africa's strong performances in recent continental competitions. "The coach has built stability," said Sibusiso Nene, a supporter from Boksburg. "Changing too many players now could disrupt our recent progress."

While reactions were largely positive, some fans questioned the omission of several players who excelled domestically and abroad this season. Social media platforms buzzed with debates over the selections, particularly regarding midfield and attacking positions.

"There are players who had excellent seasons but were left out," said Siphesihle Dlamini from Benoni. "Fans naturally want a squad chosen entirely on current form."

Despite differing opinions, the overarching sentiment remains hopeful that Bafana Bafana can secure qualification and restore the country's standing on the global football stage.

Masande Mxenge from Germiston noted that the public debate itself reflects a growing belief in the national team. "People are passionate because they see real potential now," he said. "That pressure shows supporters are truly invested in the direction the squad is taking."

Addressing the squad at the announcement event, Ramaphosa urged the players to represent the nation with pride and unity as they embark on this crucial qualification campaign. "We are with you, behind you, and beside you all the way," Ramaphosa told the team.

--IANS

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