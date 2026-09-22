Asian Games: BCCI president, Sachin Tendulkar hail Indian women's team for winning gold medal

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) BCCI president Mithun Manhas and batting great Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team after it bagged a second successive gold medal at the Asian Games with a thumping 147-run win over Sri Lanka in the final of the 2026 edition on Tuesday.

Manhas congratulated the team for securing India’s first gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games, while Tendulkar praised the collective effort of the side after a dominant performance with both bat and ball.

“Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women’s Team on winning the gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan. Many congratulations to Sri Lanka for finishing as runners-up! @BCCI,” Manhas posted on X.

Tendulkar highlighted the contributions of different players across the match, with India producing a record-breaking batting effort before their bowlers completed the job.

“That’s the beauty of a team game. Different players, different moments, one big result. Shafali and Smriti’s 99-run partnership at the top gave India the platform, Richa Ghosh’s late blitz took the total to a massive 216, and then Shafali, Deepti, Shreyanka and Shree Charani kept finding the wickets.

“A terrific effort from the Indian women’s team. Congratulations on the Gold!” Tendulkar posted on X.

India, who had won gold in the previous edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, successfully defended their title against the same opponents.

After being put in to bat, India posted a record 216/3, their highest-ever total in the history of the Women’s Asian Games. It was also the highest score in a women’s T20 final, with Smriti Mandhana leading the charge with a blistering 79 off 45 balls, including seven sixes and five fours.

Shafali Verma added 48 off 29 balls as she and Mandhana put together a 99-run opening partnership. Richa Ghosh then provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 49 off just 22 balls to propel India past the 200-run mark.

India’s bowlers then completed a comprehensive victory as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 69. Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets, while Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil and Sree Charani chipped in with two wickets each.

Shafali struck twice early before Deepti dismissed Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu for 29. Sri Lanka continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and never looked capable of chasing the huge target.

Shreyanka wrapped up the innings by dismissing Kaushani Nuthyangana for 14, sealing India’s first gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games and their seventh medal overall.

--IANS

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