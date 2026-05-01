May 01, 2026 7:13 PM हिंदी

Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her favourite corner at home, says it’s where she works, unwinds and daydreams

Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her favourite corner at home, says it’s where she works, unwinds and daydreams

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Author, columnist and former actress Twinkle Khanna on Friday afternoon gave her fans a sneak peek into her most cherished spot at home, that is her balcony.

The actress referred to it as a peaceful space, where she ‘works, unwinds, listens to music, spends time with family and most importantly, daydreams.’

Twinkle shared a soothing video montage on her social media account and offered glimpses of her cozy balcony space at home.

The clip shows Twiinkle seated comfortably on a beautifully designed hanging daybed placed in the balcony, surrounded by cushions, indoor plants.

Twinkle appears to overlook a breathtaking sea-facing view from the daybed.

In one of the other clips, Twinkle is seen sitting thoughtfully in a denim shirt paired with loose pants.

In another frame, the actress is seen working on her laptop while seated in the same hanging lounge setup.

She captioned the post as, “This is my favourite place to work, unwind, watch my dog watch the world, listen to music, chat with my family, and most importantly, daydream. I’d give up my bedroom, but never my balcony. What’s your favourite spot in the house?”

Talking about Twinkle Khanna's career, the actress who made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1997 was loved for her character portrayal as Komal.

Followed by Barsaat, she was seen in movies like Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Baadshah and other movies. The actress then went on to also be a part of the movie Mela that flopped at the box office.

Twinkle met Akshay on the sets of International Khiladi where they reportedly fell in love and got married soon after. The actress stepped away from acting and decided to focus on her family life alongside being an author and also an interior designer.

–IANS

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