Twinkle Khanna calls herself a ‘lazy shopper’ as she puts together an outfit with old wardrobe pieces

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna has called herself a “lazy shopper” as she shared how she put together a fresh look by mixing and matching pieces from her existing wardrobe.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Mela’ actress shared pictures from an evening with actress Shefali Shah, where they discussed her book, “The Audacity of Being”, at the Tweak India Book Club. Sharing her thoughts about the event, Twinkle wrote, “An evening with the fabulous @shefalishahofficial and her book, The Audacity of Being, for @tweakindiabookclub. Among other things, we spoke about how to have your cake and eat it too, quite literally, when talking about her character Neelam in Dil Dhadakne Do! I love everything about her. Go get her book!”

The former actress also gave a glimpse into her fashion choices, revealing that she had created her look by combining old wardrobe pieces rather than shopping for something new. “P.S. I dressed up for the evening by mixing and matching old pieces to create a fun new outfit. I’m a lazy shopper, and if I can find a dozen different ways to wear the same piece, I’m in heaven. :) What does audacity of being mean to you? Let me know in the comments below,” she added.

Twinkle’s post highlighted her preference for reusing and styling existing clothes in different ways. She showed how old wardrobe staples can be brought together to create a fresh look. Twinkle looked stylish in a black jacket paired with blue trousers. She accessorized her look with earrings and left her hair open.

Shefali Shah joined Twinkle Khanna at an exclusive Tweak India Book Club event to talk about her book, The Audacity of Being: A Sort-of Memoir. The book delves into the absurdities of everyday life, personal experiences, and the choices women make while navigating their lives.

Earlier, author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna had offered a glimpse into her festive preparations. She dropped pictures of herself working on her Diwali gifting collection of candles.

--IANS

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