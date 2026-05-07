May 07, 2026 10:52 PM हिंदी

Twinkle Khanna asks Karan Johar to come over in his ‘piece of art’ Met Gala outfit: Will hang you up on my wall

Twinkle Khanna asks Karan Johar to come over in his ‘piece of art’ Met Gala outfit: ‘I’ll hang you up on my wall’

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor-author Twinkle Khanna shared her hilarious reaction to filmmaker Karan Johar’s recent appearance at the prestigious Met Gala.

Taking to her social media account,, Twinkle shared a picture of Karan from the fashion event and couldn’t help but admire his dramatic and artistic ensemble.

She wrote, “Wah! Now come over wearing this and I will hang you up on my wall you piece of art @karanjohar.”

For the uninitiated, Karan made a statement on the red carpet of Met Gala on Tuesday.

The filmmaker was seen in an elaborate black outfit featuring intricate embroidery, regal detailing, and a cape-like silhouette that instantly grabbed attention.

As he made his MET Gala debut, Karan Johar penned a note of gratitude on his social media, saying that life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways.

Karan wore an ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma's art designed by Manish Malhotra for the MET Gala theme "Costume Art.,"

“From loving cinema and costume as a wide-eyed dreamer to standing on the steps of THE Met Gala…life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways. This moment wasn’t just about fashion for me,” Karan wrote.

“About taking the legacy of Raja Ravi Varma and letting it live again… this time, not on canvas, but in motion. To representing India and our culture, our art and our storytelling on the global ‘steps’. Thirty years of friendship and collaboration with Manish Malhotra and still creating firsts together - so grateful to you and your team for this core memory.”

For the uninitiated, Twinkle and Karan have known each other for decades.

Both belong to Bollywood families, with Karan Johar being the son of filmmaker Yash Johar and Twinkle the daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Karan, in an episode of the reality show Koffee with Karan, the filmmaker had admitted to having a crush on Twinkle while growing up.

–IANS

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