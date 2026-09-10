September 10, 2026 2:37 PM हिंदी

Nagma on co-actor Sanjay Dutt’s Marathi row: ‘I don’t think we should say anything on freedom of speech’

Nagma on co-actor Sanjay Dutt’s Marathi row: ‘I don’t think we should say anything on freedom of speech’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Nagma has shared her perspective on the ongoing discussion surrounding actor Sanjay Dutt’s recent remarks about not knowing Marathi despite having spent several years in Maharashtra.

Reflecting on her own experience, she said she learned Marathi in school and also spoke the language with people around her. The ‘Suhaag’ actress explained that learning or speaking a particular language depends on an individual’s circumstances and what they feel is necessary. Nagma told IANS, “When we were in school, a language was added to the curriculum. That's why we had to learn Marathi while living in Maharashtra. We were taught in school. My mother is also from Maharashtra. That's why I know Marathi.”

“My house help was also from Maharashtra, and so we used to talk to her in Marathi. I have also made a Marathi film. I don't think we should say anything on freedom of speech.”

Her remarks come after Sanjay Dutt found himself at the centre of a controversy following his refusal to speak in Marathi at a recent Dahi Handi event in Thane. Dutt, who was a guest at the event organized by the Shiv Sena, began addressing the gathering in Hindi.

When Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik requested him to speak in Marathi, the actor reportedly laughed and declined, saying, “I spent 6 years in Yerwada Jail, but still I could not learn Marathi.”

The actor’s comment request to speak Marathi subsequently sparked discussion on social media and among political circles. Sanjay Dutt’s comment and his refusal to speak in Marathi subsequently sparked discussion on social media and among political circles.

Nagma and Sanjay Dutt have shared the screen in several Hindi films over the years. The duo first appeared together in Feroz Khan’s action drama “Yalgaar” (1992), in which Dutt played Vishal Singhal and Nagma portrayed his wife, Anu Singhal. Their romantic song ‘Aakhir Tumhein Aana Hai’ went on to become popular.

They later reunited for David Dhawan’s romantic comedy “Chal Mere Bhai” (2000). In the movie, Nagma made a special guest appearance as Sonia.

--IANS

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