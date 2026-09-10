India accounts for 1 in 3 large organisations among Asia’s best workplaces

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Among 100 organisations honoured in the 'large companies' category in which 34 operate in India, while six winners in the 'small & medium' category operate in the country, a report said on Thursday.

The report from Great Place To Work said the majority of companies honoured in the Large Companies category from India are from the BFSI & IT sectors.

The firm’s Best Workplaces in Asia rankings showed that employees’ sentiment about their workplace being a great organisation remained exceptionally strong at 93 per cent, while the Trust Index Grand Mean stood at 91 per cent.

The best companies have more of their employees reporting a consistently positive experience, regardless of job title, work status, or another demographic identifier.

“Asia’s Best Workplaces 2026 are setting new standards, with 93 per cent of employees sharing that they believe their organisation is a great workplace, 5 percentage points above the global benchmark,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work India.

Small & medium category outperformed large organisations on overriding workplace culture experience sentiment, scoring 96 per cent vs. 91 per cent, and on the Trust Index Score, scoring 93 per cent vs. 89 per cent.

Best workplaces saw over 95 per cent of employees sharing "positive sentiment on employee safety, feeling welcomed, being treated fairly, and feeling proud to belong, the hallmarks of a truly great workplace."

Asia’s best workplaces continue to post exceptionally high employee trust and experience scores, with 93 per cent of employees saying their organisation is a great workplace, a report said.

Social Services & Government Agencies ranked as the top-performing industry across all sectors, achieving an overriding positive workplace experience sentiment score of 97 per cent.

Capability building continues to gain momentum as Asia's best workplaces are strengthening their focus on training and development.

—IANS

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