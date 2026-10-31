October 31, 2026 2:05 PM हिंदी

Tusshar Kapoor mourns Sanjay Gupta’s sudden demise, remembers him as ‘man who lived life to the fullest’

Tusshar Kapoor mourns Sanjay Gupta’s sudden demise, remembers him as ‘man who lived life to the fullest’

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor mourned the sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, producer of his 2007 blockbuster “Shootout at Lokhandwala”, remembering him as his beloved director and a man who believed in living life to the fullest.

Tusshar took to X, formerly called Twitter, and said the unfortunate news was a reminder of how unpredictable life can be.

He wrote: “Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director @_SanjayGupta …life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir!”

Talking about Shootout at Lokhandwala, the 2007 action thriller film directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Based on the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout, it stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rohit Roy.

Sanjay Gupta was best known for directing films such as ‘Kaante’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Shootout at Wadala ’ along with producing movies such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa and Acid Factory.

He passed away at the age of 59. As per sources close to IANS, the filmmaker passed away on October 30 after slipping in the bathroom at night and injuring his head.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed Sanjay Gupta’s death and wrote on Instagram: “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home.”

Sanjay Gupta stepped into the world of cinema in 1994 with Aatish: Feel the Fire starring Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt.

He then went on to direct, produce and write movies such as Ram Shastra, Khauff, Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala among others.

His last work includes The Miranda Brothers, which was released in 2025. Sanjay Gupta directed and produced the film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri.

--IANS

dc/

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