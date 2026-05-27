Tusshar Kapoor credits PM Modi’s leadership for India’s political awakening after 2014

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor opened up about how the Indian youth has become significantly more politically aware ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the actor, who recently completed 25 years in the entertainment industry, said that even his mother has started following politics now.

The 'Golmaal' actor was asked, "There is too much political debate on social media, and it's either towards the extreme left or extreme right. How do you see this entire thing?"

To this, Tusshar pointed out that the country has now finally woken up, resulting in a massive rise in the voting percentage.

The 'Shor in the City' actor told IANS, "I think the youth, my generation, we never followed politics before, but now, I have understood so much. I know exactly which state has which political party, what is the scenario where, and I am an avid watcher of all these political debates."

"The country is more aware, and the voting percentage has gone to a record level, because people are coming out to vote. We live in an India that has woken up. I think it is all happening after 2014. Like it or not, after Modi Ji's coming, I think people understand politics, my mother follows politics, she never knew the P of politics earlier," he added.

Tusshar shared that, inspired by him, all the members in his family have also started following politics now.

Stressing the significance of people being involved in the political scene of their country for a successful democracy, Tusshar concluded, saying,

"It is important for our country to choose our leaders. For democracy, I think it is very important for the electorate to be involved in the selection process and to be aware, to not just vote blindly."

--IANS

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