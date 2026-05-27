Industry reports steady consumer demand in early FY27 amid West Asia crisis

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) While most of the staples' players highlight steady-to-improving consumer demand trends going into FY27, near-term impact on demand and profitability due to the West Asia crisis needs to be monitored, a new report showed on Wednesday.

The West Asia crisis in March led to a sharp increase in input costs (crude derivatives, packaging costs, palm oil), adverse currency movement and supply chain disruptions, said the report from JM Financial Research.

Most of the players have taken calibrated price hikes (3–7 per cent) to mitigate the conflict’s impact.

“Initial trends going into Q1 FY27 point to stable volumes post price hikes. However, demand elasticity needs to be closely monitored,” the report noted.

The overall consumer demand in the January-March quarter (Q4 FY26) remained broadly stable, aided by benign inflation and the benefit of GST rate rationalisation.

For the staples' coverage, Q4 FY26 sales growth (+12.5 per cent YoY) and EBITDA (+12 per cent YoY) were better than the nine months of FY26 trajectory and a 2 per cent beat versus consensus estimates.

“F&B continued to outperform HPC, volume-led acceleration reported in sales growth across most players, margin profile broadly steady, aided by lower A&P and Management commentaries allude to stable-to-improving demand trends, and price hike initiated in Q1 FY27 are the key highlights,” the report mentioned.

Domestic consumption has become a major pillar of India’s economy. The country’s growing middle class is driving demand for products such as automobiles, electronics, healthcare, and housing.

Rural consumption remains strong, driven by positive signals from farm and non-farm activity. Supported by fiscal stimulus, urban consumption has shown a consistent uptick since the last festive season. With the consumption boost by government through GST, credit continues to grow.

--IANS

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