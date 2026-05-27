Israel says Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh killed in Gaza strike

Jerusalem, May 27 (IANS) Israel has announced that Hamas military commander Mohammed Odeh was killed in a targeted overnight strike in Gaza City. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the operation as a major blow to the militant group's military structure.

According to Israeli authorities, Odeh was killed during an operation conducted jointly by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet after months of intelligence monitoring and surveillance of his movements.

In a post on X, Katz said, "The fourth commander of the Hamas terror organisation's military wing in Gaza was eliminated yesterday and sent to meet his partners in the depths of hell."

Israeli officials said Odeh had only recently assumed charge as head of Hamas's military wing following the killing of Izz al-Din al-Haddad earlier this month.

According to Hamas-affiliated reports emerging from Gaza, Odeh was reportedly killed along with his wife and sons during the strike.

Praising the operation, Katz commended the Israeli military and intelligence agencies for what he called a "brilliant execution".

"We pledged to eliminate everyone who led the October 7 massacre, and that is what we will do," Katz was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel. "They are all marked for death, everywhere."

The Israeli Defence Minister also reiterated Israel's stated objective of dismantling Hamas' rule in Gaza and advancing what he described as a plan for "voluntary emigration" from the enclave.

"Everything at the right time and in the right manner," he added.

In a joint statement, the IDF and Shin Bet confirmed that several buildings in Gaza City allegedly being used as hideouts by Odeh and his associates were targeted during the overnight strike.

The Israeli military further stated that an apartment belonging to another Hamas operative allegedly involved in the October 7 attacks was also hit during the operation, according to the Times of Israel.

According to the IDF, Odeh had previously served as the head of Hamas intelligence before becoming the organisation's military chief last week.

Israeli security agencies alleged that he played a key role in planning and coordinating Hamas' October 7 assault on Israel and later directed attacks and intelligence operations against Israeli troops during the ongoing conflict.

The agencies described Odeh as one of the last remaining senior Hamas military commanders linked to orchestrating the October 7 attacks and said his killing represented a "significant blow" to Hamas' efforts to reorganise and rebuild its military capabilities.

--IANS

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