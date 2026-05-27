Neetu Singh marks 49 years of iconic entertainer ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) As the iconic entertainer “Amar Akbar Anthony” completed 49 years in Hindi cinema, actress Neetu Singh marked the milestone.

Neetu took to her stories section on Instagram, where she re-shared a poster of the film originally shared by a fan with the text overlay that read: “27 May 1977…. Thank you Manmohan Desai.”

Directed by Manmohan Desai, “Amar Akbar Anthony” stars Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Nirupa Roy and Pran.

The plot focuses on three brothers separated in childhood who are adopted by families of different faiths such as Hinduism, Islam and Christianity. They grow up to be a police officer, a qawwali singer and the owner of a country bar, respectively.

Amar Akbar Anthony also had a lasting impact on pop culture with its catchy songs, quotable one-liners, and the character of Anthony Gonsalves.

Talking about Neetu Singh, she was recently seen in “Daadi Ki Shaadi” directed by Ashish R Mohan. It also stars Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb and R. Sarathkumar.

The film follows Tony, whose wedding is at risk after his fiancee's grandmother decides to get married. While the close-knit family members are unhappy with the decision, the grandmother has decided to listen to her heart.

Neetu Singh is known for her work in the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. She made her debut in the 1966 swashbuckler film Suraj and thereafter played a dual role in the romantic comedy Do Kaliyaan in 1968.

She began her transition to mature roles with the vigilante film Rickshawala and had a breakthrough with the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

Neetu rose to prominence with Deewaar, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Dharam Veer, Parvarish, Jaani Dushman, Kaala Patthar and Yaarana.

She married late star Rishi Kapoor in 1980 with whom she had two children, including the actor Ranbir Kapoor. She went on a hiatus after appearing in the thriller film Ganga Meri Maa.

She made her acting comeback with a minor role in the romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal in 2009. She has since led the comedy film Do Dooni Chaar, Besharam, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jugjugg Jeeyo.

--IANS

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