May 27, 2026 1:08 PM हिंदी

'Eetti' director Raviarasu turns producer; launches own production house

'Eetti' director Raviarasu turns producer; launches own production house (Photo Credit: Raviarasu/X)

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) Director Raviarasu, best known for having directed the hit films 'Eetti' and 'Ayngaran', on Wednesday announced that he was launching his own production house.

Taking to his X timeline, he shared a statement and said, "hello everyone, We are very proud to officially announce the grand launch of our production company FIVE C's FILMS; a new beginning, a new chapter, a new film production company entirely dedicated to serve you with mind blowing movies and bring fresh talents. Need all your support and well wishes all the time. Something awesome has been fired up, follow up for more updates..."

In his statement, the director said, "I started my film making journey in 2004 by joining director Vetrimaaran sir as his Assistant. This journey lasted 10 years, during which his expertise and my passion for story telling shaped me into a very sensitive creator."

He then went on to point out that he had made two movies 'Eetti' and 'Ayngaran'.

"Now in 2026, after more than 20 years in the Tamil film industry, time has brought about a major move in my career. I have started a production company named 'Five C's Film'.

He went on to say, "Five C's Films will produce movies that will be directed by me and will also encourage upcoming young film makers."

Stating that his production house's focus would be on creating highly entertaining and engaging content that would link well with the audience, the director-turned- producer said, "At this juncture, I would like to thank each and everyone of my audience, friends, family and media people for all the unconditinal love and support you have given me through all these years."

He ended the statement saying, "I also hope and would like to request everyone to continue to support me in this new journey. We will soon announce the details of our Production#1."

--IANS

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