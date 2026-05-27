Exiled East Turkistan authorities slam Pakistan for endorsing China’s atrocities in Xinjiang

Washington, May 27 (IANS) The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) accused Pakistan of repeatedly endorsing Beijing’s “genocide” and “colonial occupation” of East Turkistan, also known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

The remarks came after Pakistan, in a joint statement issued with Beijing on Tuesday, reportedly backed “China’s just stance on issues concerning Xinjiang.”

Condemning the move, the ETGE alleged that Islamabad had become an “active accomplice” to what it described as the “gravest colonial occupation and genocide” of the region by the Chinese authorities.

The exiled authorities called on the Pakistani government to reverse its “treacherous actions” and stop backing Beijing's policies in the region.

According to the ETGE, the latest development was not an “isolated lapse” but an annual ritual accusing Islamabad of routinely echoing Beijing’s position on Xinjiang through annual joint statements. The group claimed that Pakistan had long ago traded its sovereignty for Chinese loans, weapons, and patronage.

“Pakistan has now called ‘just’ the internment of millions of Muslims in concentration camps, mass enslavement through forced labour, the forced sterilisation of Muslim women, the seizure of over a million children to be raised as atheist Chinese, the killing of tens of thousands of Muslims each year for their organs, the demolition of more than 16,000 mosques, and the criminalisation of Muslim names, prayer, fasting, the Quran, and the practice of Islam itself in Occupied East Turkistan,” read a statement issued by the ETGE.

Stressing that Pakistan’s complicity was not new, the exiled authorities categorically rejected the joint statement’s reference to the so-called “ETIM”--- terming it “a label China fabricated after 9/11 by copying the acronym of the East Turkistan Independence Movement to recast a legitimate liberation struggle as 'terrorism'."

The ETGE claimed that it was in Pakistan, known as China’s “all-weather ally", that Beijing manufactured the narrative of a Uyghur “Islamist” and “terrorist” threat through the establishment of the “East Turkistan Islamic Party” in 1997. It further alleged that Pakistan helped build the “original face” of the narrative nearly three decades ago and continues to keep it alive by justifying China’s atrocities in East Turkistan.

“That Pakistan, a state that presents itself as a defender of oppressed Muslims, would bless the genocide and colonial subjugation of tens of millions of Muslims and parrot their executioner’s propaganda exposes that claim as hollow. Islamabad’s signature does not make genocide and colonial occupation just,” said Salih Hudayar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Security of the ETGE.

The ETGE urged the people of Pakistan to reject their government’s endorsement of China’s “genocide and colonial occupation” of East Turkistan and support the region's “swift liberation and independence”.

--IANS

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