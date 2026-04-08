Turkey using cyber tools to silence exiled journalists through censorship: Press freedom group

Paris, April 8 (IANS) A leading international press freedom organisation strongly condemned Turkey’s use of digital censorship against exiled journalists, calling on the authorities to end the “oppressive policy”.

Describing the act as a continuation of the crackdown on journalists already forced into exile, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) asserted that cyber censorship is increasingly being used as a tool to silence exiled media professionals.

It added that at least five reporters were targeted online in 2025, through censorship of their social media accounts in Turkey, while four of them face potential prison sentences amid “unjust” prosecutions -- with some of these lawsuits stretching over a decade.

“Journalists in exile are already struggling to fight back against the legal case against them that is underway in Turkey, and last year they faced a censorship campaign specifically targeting the presence of their social media accounts in the country. The accusation of undermining national security -- a pretext that is routinely exploited in the country -- is increasingly being used to suppress information shared online by journalists in exile,” said Erol Onderoglu, RSF Representative in Turkey.

Onderoglu urged the Turkish authorities “to end the relentless campaign aimed at discrediting media professionals and excluding them from the online news landscape,” which, he said, is depriving people in Turkey of their right to reliable information.

Expressing concern, the RSF stated that the government led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has “long-established, systematic intimidation” of journalists, which extends beyond the country’s borders.

It added that the year 2025 was marked by digital censorship targeting several media professionals in exile, whom the Turkish government has designated as “nemeses”.

These included -- Can Dundar, founder of the news website Ozguruz; Metin Cihan, a freelance journalist; Amberin Zaman, a correspondent for the news site Al Monitor; Erk Acarer, a journalist, YouTuber, and commentator for Ozguruz; and Hayko Bagdat, a journalist and writer.

Criticising the crackdown on these media professionals, the RSF said, “Their so-called crimes are simply journalism: reports on heavy-duty trucks transporting ammunition to jihadist groups in Syria a decade ago under the supervision of Turkish intelligence services, or how maritime trade with Israel continued despite the war in Gaza, as well as articles and social media posts criticising President Erdogan’s political and economic policies.”

--IANS

scor/sd/