'Tumbbad 2' actress Alia Bhatt gives a shoutout as Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad' turns 8

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Sohum Shah-starrer cult horror film 'Tumbbad ' turned eight years old on Monday. Marking the milestone, actress Alia Bhatt also joined in the celebration with an interesting post.

The 'Jigra' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and uploaded a selfie wearing a special eye mask featuring the words, “So Jaa Warna Hastar Aa Jayega,” a memorable reference associated with 'Tumbbad '.

Wishing the entire team of 'Tumbbad' she added the text, "Happy 8 years to the entire #Tumbbad team (sic)," followed by a devil emoji.

Sohum Shah also reacted to Alia's post saying, "Looks like Hastar has a new favourite! Thank you @aliabhatt" (sic).

Refreshing your memory, Alia confirmed being a part of the second instalment of the 'Tumbbad' franchise in July this year. She will be joining Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the primary cast of the sequel.

Sharing the update with the netizens, Sohum Shah welcomed Alia onboard with a post that read, "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt #PralayAayega." He even dropped a few fun pictures with the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress.

Spilling her excitement about being a part of the mysterious world, Alia said in a statement, “Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting.”

She added: “To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together.”

Released on October 12, 2018, 'Tumbbad' has managed to create a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers.

--IANS

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