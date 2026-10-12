October 12, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

'Tumbbad 2' actress Alia Bhatt gives a shoutout as Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad' turns 8

'Tumbbad 2' actress Alia Bhatt gives a shoutout as Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad' turns 8

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Sohum Shah-starrer cult horror film 'Tumbbad ' turned eight years old on Monday. Marking the milestone, actress Alia Bhatt also joined in the celebration with an interesting post.

The 'Jigra' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and uploaded a selfie wearing a special eye mask featuring the words, “So Jaa Warna Hastar Aa Jayega,” a memorable reference associated with 'Tumbbad '.

Wishing the entire team of 'Tumbbad' she added the text, "Happy 8 years to the entire #Tumbbad team (sic)," followed by a devil emoji.

Sohum Shah also reacted to Alia's post saying, "Looks like Hastar has a new favourite! Thank you @aliabhatt" (sic).

Refreshing your memory, Alia confirmed being a part of the second instalment of the 'Tumbbad' franchise in July this year. She will be joining Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the primary cast of the sequel.

Sharing the update with the netizens, Sohum Shah welcomed Alia onboard with a post that read, "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt #PralayAayega." He even dropped a few fun pictures with the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress.

Spilling her excitement about being a part of the mysterious world, Alia said in a statement, “Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting.”

She added: “To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together.”

Released on October 12, 2018, 'Tumbbad' has managed to create a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Sofia Costoulas, Sofya Lansere, Iryna Shymanovich and Dhakshineswar Suresh in the Players Auction for Season 8 of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) held in Mumbai on Monday. The TPL Season 8 will be played from December 8 to 13 in Hyderabad. Photo credit: TPL

TPL Season 8: Costoulas, Lansere, Shymanovich, Suresh fetch top bids in auction

INDIA Bloc’s march to SC is ‘illegal’: Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: @BSBommai/X)

INDIA Bloc’s march to SC is ‘illegal’: Basavaraj Bommai

Foreign powers back ‘regime change’ plot: Assam CM on protests against CEC (Photo: IANS)

Foreign powers back ‘regime change’ plot: Assam CM on protests against CEC

‘Anarchist’ Rahul Gandhi disrespects top court: Delhi BJP chief (Photo: IANS)

‘Anarchist’ Rahul Gandhi disrespects top court: Delhi BJP chief

ECI launches nationwide outreach drive to ensure no eligible voter is left out of electoral rolls (Photo: @ECISVEEP/X)

ECI launches nationwide outreach drive to ensure no eligible voter is left out of electoral rolls

Pakistani drone strike, firing by Frontier Corps leave four civilians critically injured in Balochistan’s Mastung (File image)

Pakistani drone strike, firing by Frontier Corps critically injures four civilians in Balochistan’s Mastung

China’s alleged spy network targets Taiwan President’s family in US: Report

China’s alleged spy network targets Taiwan President’s family in US: Report

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna meet CM Thalapathy Vijay, discuss 'life, work & the world'

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna meet CM Thalapathy Vijay, discuss 'life, work & the world'

Pakistan’s new province plan fails to address Sindh’s underlying governance crisis

Pakistan’s new province plan fails to address Sindh’s underlying governance crisis

Mighty Marathas defeat Chero Archers in thrilling shootoff to continue resurgence in Season 2 of the Archery Premier League in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Mighty Marathas defeat Chero Archers in thrilling shootoff to continue resurgence