‘Tu Hi Re Dil Mein’ actress Priyanshi Yadav reveals the biggest lesson that shaped her journey on Guru Purnima

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) On the occasion of Guru Purnima, actress Priyanshi Yadav opened up about the mentor who played a significant role in shaping her journey as an actor.

When asked about a role, character, or experience that brought a significant change in her as an actor and as a person, the ‘Tu Hi Re Dil Mein’ actress shared that every show she had been a part of taught her something new.

Priyanshi told IANS, “I am learning so many different things from every show that I have been a part of, and every experience teaches me something new. But I would say that working with Rohit Raj Goyal sir has been one of the best experiences. He taught me so much about working on a character, how to be natural toward the character, and, most importantly, how to actually live the character rather than just perform it. I am genuinely very grateful to have had him as my guru in this journey. Thank you so much, sir, for being there in my life and for teaching me all of this.”

Speaking about her biggest guru in the field, Priyanshi Yadav said that Rohit had played a significant role in shaping her journey as an actor. She shared that while working with him on one of her shows, she learned valuable lessons about handling nervousness, overcoming anxiety and staying honest with her craft.

“I would say my biggest guru in this field has been Rohit Raj Goyal. He was directing one of my shows and taught me so much, but one of the most important things he taught me was how to deal with nervousness and anxiety as an actor. I used to tell him, ‘Sir, I get very nervous before every scene, I start feeling anxious and even get a stomach ache.”

“He told me that the day this nervousness and anxiety completely disappear, and I start thinking, ‘I can do it, what’s the tension?’, that is the day I will become a bad actor. Because as an actor, you should always have that thought that you can do better and that you have to give your best to every scene. He also taught me that whether or not you reach the depth of a particular scene, you will always have to be honest with your work. Always be honest.”

Priyanshi Yadav plays the lead role of Vrinda in Zee TV’s ‘Tujhse Re Dil Mein.’ The show follows the lives of three individuals — Sanjay, Swati and Vrinda — whose paths become closely intertwined, leading to a journey filled with emotions, unexpected twists and complex relationships.

--IANS

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