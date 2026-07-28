July 28, 2026 5:31 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor reveals reason behind late birthday wish for Kriti Sanon: ‘Busy eating my pizza'

Kareena Kapoor reveals reason behind late birthday wish for Kriti Sanon: ‘Busy eating my pizza'

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor extended her birthday wishes to Kriti Sanon with a sweet and playful note, explaining why her message arrived a day late.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress shared a heartfelt wish for Kriti and wrote, “Happy birthday Kriti A day late as I was busy eating my pizza on your birthday Sending you love and many more hits…Big hug always @kritisanon.”

In the picture, Kareena and Kriti could be seen sitting together and enjoying pizza. The monochrome image appeared to be a still from their film “Crew”, where the two actresses shared the screen alongside Tabu.

Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor formed a close bond while working together on the heist comedy film “Crew.” The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ actress has often spoken about her admiration for Kareena and shared that she was excited to work with an actress she had looked up to for years. In an interview, Kriti had mentioned that despite Kareena being a senior actor, she never felt like a newcomer on the sets.

Kriti Sanon turned a year older on June 27 and received sweet birthday wishes from her fans and industry friends on social media. Actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Nupur Sanon and others extended their heartfelt wishes to the ‘Heropanti’ actress.

Kriti’s rumoured boyfriend, UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia, also shared a special birthday wish for the actress on social media. Kabir posted a selfie with the actress and captioned it, “Happy K dayyy,” along with a blue heart, birthday cake and party-face emoji. He also shared another picture of the two posing together on a yacht, which he accompanied with a red heart emoji. Kriti later reshared both posts on her Instagram Stories.

--IANS

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