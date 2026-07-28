July 28, 2026 3:02 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol stands as wall between a mother, and mob in ‘Batwara 1947’ trailer

Sunny Deol stands as wall between a mother, and mob in ‘Batwara 1947’ trailer

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming period film ‘Batwara 1947’ was unveiled on Tuesday. It showcases the emotional and cinematic scale of the time when India witnessed a massive humanitarian crisis in the form of the Partition of India while on its way to gaining independence from the British Raj.

The film stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh, and follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage to choose kindness over hatred and hope over despair.

Sunny Deol delivers a commanding performance as a man who refuses to surrender his conscience, while Shabana Azmi is extraordinary as an elderly woman whose grace and wisdom become the film’s moral centre. Preity G Zinta brings warmth, grit and emotional depth to a woman fighting to hold her family together through impossible circumstances. Sunny’s character goes against the tide fighting powerful people and the mob to protect the honour of a mother (played by Shabana Azmi) who refuses to leave her home after the partition.

The film captures hope and resilience that emerged during one of history’s most turbulent chapters. The story has reportedly remained banned in Pakistan, and it adds another layer to the film, making it one of the most intriguing historical releases to look forward to. The film also reunites the dream team of Aamir Khan, A. R. Rahman, and Javed Akhtar, who have worked on the cult-classic ‘Lagaan’. It also marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

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