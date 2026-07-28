CWG is another opportunity to represent India, I'll make the most of it: Hurdler Santhosh Tamilarasan

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Indian hurdler Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan believes consistency and confidence have put him in the ideal position to make an impact at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with the athlete entering the competition on the back of the finest season of his career.

The 28-year-old has emerged as one of India's leading 400m hurdlers after a breakthrough 2026 campaign that saw him claim bronze in the 400m hurdles and gold in the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Athletics Championships. A member of India's 4x400m relay squad at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Santhosh also lowered his personal best to 49.06 seconds this season and opened the year by winning the Indian Athletics Series in Thiruvananthapuram.

With a series of impressive performances boosting his confidence, the Tamil Nadu athlete is now focused on carrying that momentum into another major international championship.

Reflecting on his journey over the past two years, Santhosh said every tournament presents a fresh challenge despite the confidence gained from recent success.

"The last two years have been very important for me as an athlete. Competing at the Olympics and then performing well at the Asian Championships has given me a lot of confidence, but every championship is a new beginning. The Commonwealth Games is another opportunity to represent India, and my focus is on running my own race and giving my best. I don't want to think too much about the result. If I can execute my race the way we've prepared for, I'll be happy with my performance," Santhosh said.

Santhosh credited the Inspire Institute of Sport for playing a key role in his preparations, saying the comprehensive support available at the high-performance centre has enabled him to fine-tune every aspect of his training.

"My preparation has been very good leading into the Commonwealth Games. Spending time at the Inspire Institute of Sport has helped me improve in every area, whether it's technical work, strength and conditioning, recovery or sports science. At this level, it's the small improvements that make the biggest difference, and having the coaches and support staff at Inspire Institute of Sport constantly pushing me to improve gives me a lot of confidence. It allows me to focus completely on my training and arrive at competitions feeling well prepared," he added.

The hurdler said his steady improvement this season has reinforced the importance of trusting the process rather than becoming preoccupied with individual milestones.

"Every season teaches you something new. This year I've been able to improve my timings and perform consistently, and that gives me confidence. But I don't think too much about personal bests once the race is over. The goal is always to keep improving because that's the only way to compete with the best athletes in the world. I enjoy that process and I want to continue building on it,” Santhosh mentioned.

For Santhosh, however, competing for India remains the greatest motivation as he prepares to return to the international stage.

“Representing India is always the proudest feeling for any athlete. Every time I step onto the track wearing the Indian colours, I know I'm competing for something much bigger than myself. I'm grateful to my family, coaches and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. At the Commonwealth Games, my aim is to give everything I have on the track and make the country proud,” he stated.

Having already experienced the Olympic stage and produced the strongest season of his career, Santhosh heads to Glasgow with growing belief and the opportunity to add another significant chapter to his career. A strong showing at the Commonwealth Games would further cement his status among India's premier one-lap hurdlers while reinforcing the progress he has made over the past two seasons.

--IANS

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