July 28, 2026 5:30 PM हिंदी

France unveil Zinedine Zidane as new head coach

France unveil Zinedine Zidane as new head coach

Paris, July 28 (IANS) The French Football Federation (FFF) has announced the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as new head coach of the men's national team for the next four years, until the 2030 World Cup.

The FFF president Philippe Diallo presented Zidane on Tuesday at a specially convened press conference of the Federation Francaise de Football after an executive committee meeting. Zidane becomes the 18th manager in the history of Les Bleus since Henri Guerin in 1964.

He succeeded France's longest-serving manager Didier Deschamps, who ended his 14-year stint in charge after the team's semi-final exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I’ve often said it, there’s nothing greater than the French national team. So it’s a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team. It’s also a responsibility. I want to thank President Philippe Diallo, the Executive Committee, and the French Football Federation for their confidence and acknowledge the fourteen years of service from Didier and his staff. I also have a special thought today for all my coaches. Needless to say, I have high ambitions for the French national team!" Zindane in a statement shared by FFF.

Zidane, who will officially take up his post on August 1, will lead the team starting with the 2026-2027 UEFA Nations League campaign. He will then oversee the Euro 2028 qualifiers, the 2028-2029 Nations League, and the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.

The 54-year-old, widely considered to be France's greatest player will announce his coaching staff in early September.

On the appointment of Zidane as new head coach, FFF president Philippe Diallo said, "Zidane's appointment is a source of immense pride for the French Football Federation. It marks the meeting of a legend in the history of Les Bleus, who has become one of the most decorated and respected coaches of his generation, and a team with rare potential, driven by the highest ambitions."

He added, "Zinedine Zidane’s exceptional career is built on talent, hard work, humility, and excellence. These are values ​​shared by the French national team, and which we want to uphold together, with ambition, over the next four years.”

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

166 Indian seafarers near Strait of Hormuz: MEA (File Image)

166 Indian seafarers near Strait of Hormuz: MEA

Textile PLI scheme draws Rs 167.51 crore investment in Maharashtra: Govt

Textile PLI scheme draws Rs 167.51 crore investment in Maharashtra: Govt

Ryan ten Doeschate steps down as India’s assistant coach, set for Kolkata Knight Riders return:. Photo credit: IANS

Ryan ten Doeschate steps down as India’s assistant coach, set for KKR return: Report

Centre imposes stock holding limits on sugar dealers from Aug 1-Nov 30

Centre imposes stock holding limits on sugar dealers from Aug 1-Nov 30

Cosmetic exercise to camouflage illegal occupation: India slams Pakistan on PoJK elections

Cosmetic exercise to camouflage illegal occupation: India slams Pakistan on PoJK elections

FTAs deepen global access for Indian exporters as FY26 trade growth breaks records: Govt

FTAs deepen global access for Indian exporters as FY26 trade growth breaks records: Govt

Pine Labs reports 67 pc sequential fall in Q1 net profit

Pine Labs reports 67 pc sequential fall in Q1 net profit

Morne Morkel promises ‘levels of fear like never before’ in new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Morne Morkel promises ‘levels of fear like never before’ in new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Bansuri Swaraj calls out Oppn's 'selective outrage' on paper leaks

Bansuri Swaraj calls out Oppn's 'selective outrage' on paper leaks

Tusshar Kapoor reveals his son Laksshya wants to become footballer

Tusshar Kapoor reveals his son Laksshya wants to become footballer