France unveil Zinedine Zidane as new head coach

Paris, July 28 (IANS) The French Football Federation (FFF) has announced the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as new head coach of the men's national team for the next four years, until the 2030 World Cup.

The FFF president Philippe Diallo presented Zidane on Tuesday at a specially convened press conference of the Federation Francaise de Football after an executive committee meeting. Zidane becomes the 18th manager in the history of Les Bleus since Henri Guerin in 1964.

He succeeded France's longest-serving manager Didier Deschamps, who ended his 14-year stint in charge after the team's semi-final exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I’ve often said it, there’s nothing greater than the French national team. So it’s a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team. It’s also a responsibility. I want to thank President Philippe Diallo, the Executive Committee, and the French Football Federation for their confidence and acknowledge the fourteen years of service from Didier and his staff. I also have a special thought today for all my coaches. Needless to say, I have high ambitions for the French national team!" Zindane in a statement shared by FFF.

Zidane, who will officially take up his post on August 1, will lead the team starting with the 2026-2027 UEFA Nations League campaign. He will then oversee the Euro 2028 qualifiers, the 2028-2029 Nations League, and the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.

The 54-year-old, widely considered to be France's greatest player will announce his coaching staff in early September.

On the appointment of Zidane as new head coach, FFF president Philippe Diallo said, "Zidane's appointment is a source of immense pride for the French Football Federation. It marks the meeting of a legend in the history of Les Bleus, who has become one of the most decorated and respected coaches of his generation, and a team with rare potential, driven by the highest ambitions."

He added, "Zinedine Zidane’s exceptional career is built on talent, hard work, humility, and excellence. These are values ​​shared by the French national team, and which we want to uphold together, with ambition, over the next four years.”

--IANS

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