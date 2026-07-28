Esha Deol wishes sister Ahana on birthday, says father Dharmendra’s blessings are always with her

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol shared a heartfelt birthday note for her younger sister Ahana Deol.

She expressed her love and affection while reminding her that their father, veteran actor Dharmendra's, blessings are always with her. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dhoom’ actress shared a special message for Ahana, celebrating their bond and wishing her happiness, love and success. Sharing their picture, Esha wrote, “Happy Birthday My Anni Baby. The youngest and the wisest: Papa’s blessings are always with you. Stay happy, healthy & strong, Love you always.” In the image, the sister duo could be seen smiling while posing together.

Esha and Ahana are the daughters of Dharmendra and actress Hema Malini. Over the years, the sisters have often shared glimpses of their close bond and stood by each other during special occasions and family celebrations. Ahana Deol, the younger daughter of Dharmendra, has largely stayed away from acting. She is a trained classical dancer and director. She married businessman Vaibhav Vohra in 2014.

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 after a brief illness at his Mumbai residence. The legendary actor made his final big-screen appearance in Sriram Raghavan’s much-awaited war drama ‘Ikkis,’ which also starred Agastya Nanda. The film was released on December 25, 2025.

Earlier, in May, Esha had revealed that she shares a similar taste with her late father, Dharmendra. At an event, she was asked whether she preferred a maximalist or minimalist approach when it came to interiors and design. Esha shared that her taste closely matched her father’s, adding that both of them appreciated the use of wood, white tones and elements of nature in their spaces.

“My taste and my father's taste were very similar. Papa and I would spend hours, you know, discussing different landscapes, simple spaces and he would always say, ‘Lage raho bete, karte raho (keep going, give it your all), and those words I carry even today with me, which guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today,” shared Esha Deol.

--IANS

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