'Trying to forget it, confronting new opportunity': Fisher after Wellington bashing

Auckland, Oct 30 (IANS) New Zealand fast bowler Matthew Fisher opened up on the team's atmosphere after the heavy defeat in the third T20I to India and how the team approaches the fourth clash at the Eden Park here on Friday.

The Indian batters were in butcher mode as they hunted down 199 in Wellington in just 13.2 overs. Abhishek Sharma slammed 113 from 38 balls to make a mockery of the target.

Speaking ahead of the fourth match, the speedster stated that the team interacted about the bashing and also spoke to bowling coach Jacob Oram, but the conclusion turned out to be just forgetting the game and looking forward ahead.

"Well, obviously being one of the younger guys, the older fellas kind of met together and kind of fell through to me to just forget it and sometimes, batters can get on heaters, especially in T20 cricket. We went back and talked with Jake (Jacob Oram, bowling coach) about some plans and what we can do to combat that if they keep going again.

"But yeah, I think it's just trying to forget it as quickly as possible and just confronting the new opportunity this game brings," Fisher said ahead of the fourth match in Auckland.

Fisher had joined the squad as a bowling cover and was originally named to play the third match only and was later drafted for the rest of the series after Lockie Ferguson got ruled out.

He spoke on his unexpected call-up and how he got into the playing XI. "Yeah, it all happened so fast. I got called into the team the day before and told I was playing. So, yeah, watching the fireworks at halftime, I think Santner said, and then during the game, it was pretty surreal, a little bit daunting if I'm honest. It was a tough day. It was a tough day for the bowlers. It was pretty extraordinary batting," he added.

The ground dimensions in Auckland are different from Wellington, as straight boundaries are shorter at the venue. "I played the one Super Smash game here four years ago, so I'm kind of rallying around the boys and seeing what they say.

"They said try and hit in the bigger pockets, obviously, which is square, and that's probably where the Indian batters were looking the last game. So I think if we can plan to get hit to the bigger sides and hope for kind of a spicier wicket, then we'll just adapt from there," he said on the conditions.

--IANS

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