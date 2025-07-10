July 10, 2025 11:16 PM हिंदी

'Trusted friends' Pakistan and Turkey solidify defence partnership

Islamabad, July 10 (IANS) Turkey and Pakistan have further solidified their longstanding, military-to-military relationship - including training programmes, arms and weapons sales as well as joint projects - during the recent Islamabad visit of two top ministers from Ankara.

The presence of Hakan Fidan, Turkey's Foreign Minister and Yasar Guler, Turkey's Defence Minister in Islamabad on Wednesday, was a clear indication of robust ties between the two countries in the security and defence industry sector.

The two Turkish ministers met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Dar publicly admitted Turkey's assistance during the country's recent standoff against India.

The Turkish delegation also called on Pakistan's Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, underscoring the importance of disruptive technologies including UAVs, advanced avionics, pilot exchange programme, joint air exercises and more intensive cooperation.

Both Turkish ministers then co-chaired the Joint Commission under the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) framework.

In the first HLSCC meeting held in February, it was agreed to establish a joint commission to review the progress of 12 Joint Standing Committees (JSC) working under the HLSCC framework. In the coming weeks, a Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting will be held to discuss further cooperation between the two countries.

Turkey and Pakistan also aim to enhance bilateral trade volume to USD $ 5 billion, especially in defence, trade, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

Pakistan looks at Turkey as a "trusted friend" and a "reliable brother", considering its support on the Kashmir issue.

Islamabad will help Turkey in establishing a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) dedicated to entrepreneurs in Karachi while Turkey's Maarif Foundation will also build and operate a school in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Importantly, at the same time, Lt. Gen Wang Gang, the Chief of Staff of China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) was in Islamabad to discuss operational synergy between the two countries. Lt. Gen. Wang also met the Pakistani Air Chief and praised the recent performance of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). calling it a "textbook example of precision".

Additionally, the Pakistani Army in its statement noted that the meeting discussed evolving regional security dynamics, progress on ongoing defence cooperation and collaboration in emerging domains of warfare.

--IANS

int/scor/as

