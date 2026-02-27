T20 WC: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record and last five matches performance

Kandy (Sri Lanka), Feb 27 (IANS) Pakistan will face co-hosts Sri Lanka in their last match of the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 to be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

Pakistan is coming to the contest after suffering a close defeat against the two-time champions, England, on Tuesday. While on the other side, Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the tournament after suffering back-to-back defeats against England and New Zealand in their first two Super 8s matches.

This will be the 30th time that both sides will face each other in T20Is. Salman Agha's team has a clear edge in the head-to-head record between the two subcontinent teams. Salman Agha's side has won 17 out of the 29 matches played between them, while Sri Lanka have come victorious on just 12 occasions.

However, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have a neck-and-neck fight in the T20 World Cup history. Both teams have faced each other four times in the multi-national tournament, in which Pakistan have won two matches, while Sri Lanka also won two encounters.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka last met each other in the shortest format in January 2026, where the three-match series in Sri Lanka finished in a 1-1 draw.

Head-to-head record between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in T20Is

Total Matches Played: 29

Pakistan Won: 17

Sri Lanka Won: 12

Performance of both teams in their last 5 matches

Pakistan: W, L, W, Ab, L

Sri Lanka: W, W, L, L, L

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.

--IANS

sds/bsk/