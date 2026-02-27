T20 WC: Unchanged New Zealand elect to bat against England in must-win clash

Colombo, Feb 27 (IANS) New Zealand elected to bat first against England in their Group 2 Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Friday.

England have made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Rehan Ahmed in place of Jamie Overton as they tweaked their combination for the contest. Meanwhile, New Zealand have opted for stability, naming an unchanged XI.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said, "We will bat first. You’ve got to win games if you want to win a World Cup. So first things first, we’ve got to try and get that win on the board. We know what might happen if the pitch plays the same as the other night, but we’re ready for the challenge. It looks pretty good, to be fair. Last game, it probably played better than we expected.

"If it does something similar, it’s the same group of players, but you still have to adjust your plans accordingly. We’re used to playing on grounds where one side of the field might be shorter or where the wind plays a factor. It can make things a bit simpler tactically. You try to use the dimensions to your advantage with the bat, and when you’re bowling, you try to make them hit to the longer side. We’ve got the same team.”

England captain Harry Brook said, "We would have batted as well. We watched the game the other night, and there was a bit of spin there. We've spoken about adapting to the conditions as much as possible. It'll be a good challenge. They are an amazing side. If we can beat them and try to knock them out and put them under pressure, that'll be awesome for us. The main message is to go out there, play with freedom, and look to take it to them."

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

--IANS

hs/bsk/