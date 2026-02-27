February 27, 2026 7:29 PM हिंदी

Nagpur family, making organic colours for three generations, raises awareness

Nagpur family, making organic colours for three generations, raises awareness

Nagpur, Feb 27 (IANS) As the festival of colours approaches, the markets across the country are witnessing increased activity, with people thronging the markets to buy colours.

The markets are already inundated with festive and vibrant colours, rangolis and other items. The eco-friendly gulals (colours) are something that is grabbing the spotlight and also catching the attention of visitors.

In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, the eco-friendly colours are a big hit in the markets, and their demand is growing rapidly in multiple cities across the state.

The city’s Adamane family is one of the driving forces behind the switch from traditional to eco-friendly colours because their family has been making organic colours for the past three generations. This year, they have also readied their stock of organic colours and are encouraging people to use them for a natural advantage over artificial colours.

Roshan Adamne, sharing an update about the family's ancestral legacy, told IANS, "Our grandfather started this business. We use arrowroot (arrowroot powder) as the main ingredient. We mix it with food-grade, safe colours. No harmful chemicals are added. The mixture is prepared by mixing water and colour, then dried in the sun, filtered through a machine, and then packaged. This produces a total of 7-8 attractive colors, including green, blue, red, and yellow."

Roshan further said, "Our goal isn't just business and earn money. We want to help people celebrate Holi without harm, with safe and environmentally friendly colors."

This gulal is supplied to Vidarbha, as well as other parts of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, he informed.

It is also shipped to other states on demand.

He said, "This time, gulal is selling cheaper in the market. This is probably due to the GST effect. Customers have received significant relief and are buying in larger quantities."

A major reason for the growing popularity of the organic gulal is the awareness of the harm caused by chemical colors. People are now choosing natural alternatives to avoid skin allergies, eye irritation, and environmental pollution. This eco-friendly gulal from Nagpur is not only safe but also keeps the colorful tradition of the festival alive.

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

PSG to meet Chelsea, Real Madrid to face Manchester City as Champions League Round of 16 fixtures announced

PSG to meet Chelsea, Real face Man City as Champions League Round of 16 fixtures announced

BofA Global Research raises India’s FY27 GDP growth to 7.4 pc

BofA Global Research raises India’s FY27 GDP growth to 7.4 pc

Unchanged New Zealand elect to bat against England in must-win clash of the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Unchanged New Zealand elect to bat against England in must-win clash

Nagpur family, making organic colours for three generations, raises awareness

Nagpur family, making organic colours for three generations, raises awareness

The Society’ returns for 2nd season with Munawar Faruqui as host

‘The Society’ returns for 2nd season with Munawar Faruqui as host

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record and last five matches performance ahead of their Super 8 clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record and last five matches performance

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, women write new success stories in handicrafts, jute bag making

In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, women write new success stories in handicrafts, jute bag making

Canadian PM Carney begins first official visit to India

Canadian PM Carney begins first official visit to India

India and Italy discuss elevating industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation

India and Italy discuss elevating industrial collaborations to deepen defence cooperation

&K reach 186/4, extend lead to 477 runs against Karnataka at the end of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Ranji Trophy final: J&K reach 186/4, extend lead to 477 runs against Karnataka at the end of Day 4