PSG to meet Chelsea, Real face Man City as Champions League Round of 16 fixtures announced

PSG to meet Chelsea, Real Madrid to face Manchester City as Champions League Round of 16 fixtures announced

Nyon, Feb 27 (IANS) The draw for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, conducted at the House of European Football on Friday, revealed a series of high-voltage encounters in Europe’s premier club football tournament.

After an intriguing Playoff phase, which saw Real Madrid and Atalanta advancing to the Round of 16, the next phase is set to commence on March 10 as the final 16 teams eye glory.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will lock horns with Club World Cup holders Chelsea in one of the standout ties of the league. PSG will begin the tie at home before travelling to London for the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

The 15-time European champions, Real Madrid, have once again been paired with Manchester City, who will look to settle the record against the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, English club Arsenal, which remained unbeaten during the group stage, are set to play German champions Bayer Leverkusen. The Gunners will play the first leg in Germany before hosting the decisive return fixture in North London.

While Spanish giants Barcelona have been placed against Newcastle United, who impressed during the group stage. City rivals Atletico Madrid are drawn against Tottenham Hotspur, who have endured a difficult domestic season. Italian club Atalanta will face Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich in another compelling showdown.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been matched with Turkish champions Galatasaray, who previously stunned Juventus and are looking in great touch.

The first leg matches in the Round of 16 will be staged on March 10 and 11, with the return fixtures scheduled for March 17 and 18. The top eight teams from the round of 16 will play quarter finals, which will start from April 7 and commence on April 15.

Round of 16 Fixtures:

First Leg:

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea

Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich

Newcastle vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham

Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal

Second Leg

Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool vs Galatasaray

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Bayern Munich vs Atalanta

Barcelona vs Newcastle

Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid

Sporting CP vs Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

