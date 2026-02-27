In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, women write new success stories in handicrafts, jute bag making

Chamoli, Feb 27 (IANS) The women who reside in the mountainous reaches of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district are writing a new success story with their consistent and co-ordinated endeavour in the field of handicrafts and jute bag making.

Many local women have joined the initiative, taking due assistance from the government under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and are becoming self-reliant.

Under the program, they have been imparted training and due monetary assistance, thereby helping them to become financially independent.

So far, more than 200 women in the district have been trained in various disciplines. Under the training program, local women are being provided with detailed knowledge of jute bag manufacturing, sewing and embroidery, handicrafts, and other useful products.

Expert trainers are educating them in modern techniques, design, and quality standards so that their products meet market demand.

After training, these women have taken up the task to produce a wide array of handicrafts in the Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Some have started their own enterprises while some are engaged in marketing. They are benefiting from the growing market demand for jute bags and handmade products. They are receiving orders from local markets as well as other areas, providing them with a steady source of income.

At the training centres, women are also being educated on product quality, attractive packaging, and marketing strategies. They are being taught how to market their products to a wider consumer base and establish direct contact with customers.

This initiative is not only strengthening their economic status but is also increasing their self-confidence and social participation.

Speaking to IANS, a woman beneficiary Sulochana Tiwari said, "This scheme has brought about a profound change in our lives. We are now financially independent and able to actively contribute to family responsibilities. This skill development initiative in Chamoli is opening new avenues of empowerment for rural women like me."

She said that earlier they were confined to their homes, but through this initiative, they can come out and do their own business. This is of great benefit to them and they can also showcase their talents through this opportunity.

