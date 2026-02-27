‘The Society’ returns for 2nd season with Munawar Faruqui as host

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The streaming show ‘The Society’ is set to return with its 2nd season. The new season will be hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Shreya Kalra.

At the heart of ‘The Society’ are its three defining classes, Royals, Regulars, and Rags but this season, the stakes are higher than ever. Introducing two thrilling new segments: the Rags who must keep the Factory running to survive, while all players navigate the Dukaan, where essential and personal items come at a price.

Munawar Faruqui said, “This season, Society isn’t just a game you play, it's a system you live in. Power changes people, and when survival and ambition collide, you see who someone really becomes. Every decision has a cost, and not everyone can afford the price of being on top. The real question this season isn’t who will win, it's who will do whatever it takes”.

Shreya Kalra, who brings viewers closer to the human stories behind the hierarchy. Shreya Kalra added, “What makes Society fascinating is how real it feels. You see ambition, fear, resilience, and sacrifice all playing out at once. This season especially, you realise that power isn’t just about where you stand, it's about what you’re willing to risk to stay there”.

Produced by Rusk Media, the new season streaming soon on JioHotstar transforms Society into a fully functional world shaped by capitalism and industrialisation where everything has a price, and power is the most expensive currency of all.

For the Royals, the fight is psychological to maintain authority while facing growing resistance. For the Regulars, it’s a constant push and pull between aspiration and security. And for the Rags, survival itself is a daily victory.

‘The Society’ season 2 is set to stream on March 9 on JioHotstar.

