Trump's praise for PM Modi reflects new reality of global diplomacy: CRF President

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Reacting to US President Donald Trump's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) President Shishir Priyadarshi said on Thursday that international relations today are increasingly influenced by the personal chemistry shared between national leaders.

Speaking to IANS here, Priyadarshi said the India-US relationship is one of the most important strategic partnerships of the 21st century and holds immense significance for both nations, particularly for India.

He noted that the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump took place after a gap of 16 months and had generated considerable expectations among people in both countries.

"India-US relations are very old and span multiple spheres. In the 21st century, this is one of the most important relationships for both countries, especially for India,” he said.

“A bilateral meeting took place between the Prime Minister of India and President Trump after 16 months, and there were high expectations from the public,” he added.

According to Priyadarshi, the significance of the meeting lies not only in the discussions held behind closed doors but also in the public statements made by the two leaders before the global media.

“The key point is not only what the two leaders said during the meeting, but also what they stated publicly in front of the world press afterward," Priyadarshi told IANS.

The Chintan Research Foundation president credited Prime Minister Modi for his ability to build strong personal relationships with world leaders across political and geographical boundaries.

He said that India has had many distinguished leaders in the past, but Modi's capacity to establish personal rapport with global leaders stands out.

"This is clearly a reflection of 2025 realities, something that perhaps did not exist 40–50 years ago, where relations between two countries depend significantly on the chemistry between their leaders,” he stated.

“In this context, I would like to give a lot of credit to our Prime Minister for his remarkable ability to build personal rapport,” he added.

--IANS

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